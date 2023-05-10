Country music singers are being encouraged to apply for the competition that launched the careers of superstars like Keith Urban, Lee Kernaghan and Beccy Cole.
The Toyota Star Maker has put the nationwide call-out to those who are ready to take their professional singing career to the next level, with entries closing in September for the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January.
The most recent winner, Tamworth-based Loren Ryan, suggests musicians reflect on their brand and artistry as a business and seek professional development in song writing, or playing an instrument.
"Really promote and put forward your strong points," Ms Ryan said of those thinking about applying.
"Don't be shy to brag about the things you've done."
Since taking home the $100,000 Star Maker prize on January 15, Ms Ryan has toured the country with Australian hip hop emcee Urthboy, played at the St Kilda Fest, Macleay Music Muster, and recorded an episode of Playschool.
She is also about to release her first Toyota Star Maker single in June, and is currently working on a four-track EP that includes a song with her idol Troy Cassar-Daley's daughter Gem.
Toyota Star Maker manager Cheryl Brown said they are looking for somebody who's ready to take the next step in their career, not necessarily someone who has just started in the business.
"We're after people who are ready to get a leg up and ready to take advantage of opportunities," Ms Brown said.
