It will be new but at the same time familiar territory for the Moore Creek Marlins when they take on the Kingswood Krows in the Peel Valley Bush Cricket A grade grand final.
The club was formed this season after previously being associated with North Tamworth.
As North Tamworth they have won the last two premierships, beating Kingswood in their first year in the competition and then Nemingha last year to make it back-to-back titles.
They head into Saturday as the minor premiers but expectant of a tough battle, with the Krows only finishing a point behind them on the table and their lone encounter this season going down to the wire.
The Marlins just snuck home on the back of an 78-run last wicket stand between Dean Hoy and Sam Collins after at one stage finding themselves 6-60 chasing around 130.
Captain Peter Nuske identified Hoy as one of the key players for them along with Collins, and brothers Tim and Andrew.
The four have also been big contributors behind the scenes.
Creating a new club from scratch isn't easy.
"It's been a lot of work to get everything off the ground," Nuske said.
"It's taken a lot of help from all the players."
Setting up their home base at Attunga they completely resurfaced the wicket, replacing the old concrete slab and laying down a new synthetic pitch.
And while it has been a lot of hard work, it has also, he said, been a "really fun year of cricket".
"We've had a really great season," he said.
Only losing the one game through the regular season, their success has been a team effort.
"It's bush cricket, it's not the same 12 blokes each week," Nuske said.
"We've got 22 blokes in the squad."
That could make for some tough selection decisions come grand final time, but the club's policy is to reward those that have played the most games.
Krows captain Rob Gregg acknowledged the Marlins are "pretty strong" favourites but knows they have the capability to challenge them.
They have only dropped three games this season and take in some good form.
"Especially our back end of the year we've had some pretty big run chases," he said.
"We've chased 240 and 220 in two of our last three games so we've got it in us to chase runs if needed.
"We've also got some good bowlers."
Much like the Marlins, it has really been a team effort.
"Each week it's been a different person standing up, which has been good," Gregg said.
He did though single out Mark Stephens. He's been their "rock" at the top of the order.
"He's pretty much outside of two games got his 30 retired each week," he said.
"He'll be a big player for us if he continues that."
Another consistent performer has been Ryley Delforce. The 12-year old would be the second or third leading wicket-taker in the club, Gregg said, and has "had a few teams in trouble with the leg spin he bowls".
Being played at Attunga, the grand final is slated to start at 1pm, and will follow the B grade decider between Goonoo Goonoo and Manilla at 9am.
There will be plenty happening off the field too with a DJ playing music throughout the day, bacon and egg rolls available in the morning and pulled pork burgers from lunch onwards.
