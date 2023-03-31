The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Sport/Cricket

Moore Creek and Kingswood to match up in 2022/23 Peel Valley Bush Cricket A grade grand final

SN
By Samantha Newsam
March 31 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moore Creek captain Peter Nuske and Kingswood counterpart Rob Gregg are pumped for Saturday's Peel Valley Bush Cricket grand final. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Moore Creek captain Peter Nuske and Kingswood counterpart Rob Gregg are pumped for Saturday's Peel Valley Bush Cricket grand final. Picture by Gareth Gardner

It will be new but at the same time familiar territory for the Moore Creek Marlins when they take on the Kingswood Krows in the Peel Valley Bush Cricket A grade grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.