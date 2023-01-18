WHEN the world slowed down, Duncan Toombs took a leap.
The musician can typically be found playing instruments at the back of the stage, or standing behind the camera on a music video set.
But his own album Steel on Steel was released on Friday, January 13, and launched on Wednesday, January 18 at Wests Leagues Club.
The self-proclaimed 'team-player' had to turn inwards during the COVID pandemic.
He had time to finish songs he'd been writing, and began singing more. His friends in the industry gave him confidence.
"I never planned on going out and doing my own thing," he said.
The years of playing for other artists have not been for nothing, he said.
"You always borrow from your heroes, and I've been doing that," he said.
"Whatever I've got now, I've got a lifetime of playing with other people to thank for."
The songs, including debut single Run, are about his life, and his family.
"It's literally my life in an album, to date," he said.
He's brought home two Golden Guitars as a member of the Adam Eckersley Band and seven as a maker of music videos throughout his career.
But it would feel different if it was for his own album, he said.
His effect on the country music industry is being honoured this year, as one of the Hands of Fame inductees. He said it's hard to put into words how he feels about it.
"When you give energy out, it always comes back," he said.
"I remember when I was in high school, people didn't like country music, and I defended it.
"Forever I was defending country music, and all my life, country music's looked after me."
Steel on Steel is available now, and Duncan will have his hands cemented on Kable Avenue on Saturday, January 20.
