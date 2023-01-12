FANS of music competition show The Voice will be treated to an on-stage reunion of contestants Lane Pittman and Freddie Bailey at the Tamworth Country Music Festival opening concert.
The two battled it out on The Voice in front of Keith Urban, with Lane getting through to the next stage.
Freddie told the Leader crowds can expect a lot of fun on Friday night.
"I think it's just gonna be Lane and Freddie on the stage, just a couple best mates jamming it out and having a great time," he said.
The sound of everyone's favourite country artists performing their biggest hits will fill the city on Friday night as the festival rumbles to a start.
Toyota Park, the festival's largest and loudest venue in Bicentennial Park, will host a number of musicians putting on a show to mark the return of the event in it's original form - a full 10-day extravaganza.
Artists among the opening concert line up include top 2022 Golden Guitar winner Shane Nicholson.
Shane snagged the top categories at the 50th Golden Guitar Awards in April, winning both alternate country album of the year and album of the year for Living in Colour. His song And You Will Have Your Way was named song of the year and single of the year.
He will be joined by 2022 Female Artist of the Year Ashleigh Dallas; 2022 Toyota Star Maker Max Jackson; 2022 Golden Guitar winner Angus Gill; 2023 Toyota Star Maker Finalist Jacob Vincent; 2023 Toyota Star Maker Finalist Jacob Vincent; and students from The Academy.
