Rory Jordan is keen to make the most of any game time he gets in the Newcastle Jets' exhibition game against Melbourne City as he looks to press his claims for some A-League minutes.
The 22-year-old midfielder is in his first season at the club but is yet to be given an opportunity in the competition, his only appearance so far coming in their Round of 16 Australia Cup clash with Adelaide United back in July.
Speaking to the media ahead of Saturday's game at Scully Park, Jordan indicated he expects to see some minutes.
Recruited from Macarthur FC, who he made his A-League debut for against Melbourne Victory in Round 17, on a two-year deal, Jordan is enjoying his time in Newcastle.
"It's been fantastic," he said.
"The camaraderie here is excellent and I think the changing rooms' also really good and obviously the boss (Arthur Papas) here is an unbelievable coach and I'm excited to learn every day."
Only early in his career, he said probably the biggest thing he has taken away so far is just knowing that he "has it in" him.
"I come from an NPL system where opportunities are hard to come by, and given it here I'm going to take that chance," he said.
"And I think it's just every day just pushing yourself and believing in yourself."
Saturday's game, which will conclude the 'Festival of Football' action and the Jets' four day stay in the city, comes as the A-League takes a break for the World Cup and is a good chance to refine some things.
After opening the season with two wins, they have lost their last three including to City a fortnight ago.
"We've got some goals we want to hit during the match and I think if we just play our football we'll be doing fine," Jordan said.
He said they really want to "bring a lot of energy".
"I know the fans they don't want to come here and see passing around the back and a bit of a boring game so we're going to try and play pretty quick and take it to Melbourne City because they're a decent team," he said.
Arriving in Tamworth on Wednesday, after hitting the field for their first training session on Thursday morning, Jordan was full of praise for Scully Park.
"The facilities here are unbelievable," he said.
The first time the club has played in Tamworth since 2017, when they played a Northern Inland side, centreback Jordan Elsley said visits like this one are "very important".
"It just shows that we have fans all over the state, and it's also good to get away with the boys," he said.
"Obviously that brotherhood, camaraderie, comes really strong when you're spending 24 hours with someone, sharing a room with someone."
As well as training the Jets are being kept busy with school and community visits.
The women are set to arrive on Friday ahead of their A-League clash against the Wanderers.
General admission tickets to the game are still available and can be purchased at https://wests.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/90422. Children under-12 are free.
