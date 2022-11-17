The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Dungowan Do Si Do to raise money for Sober in the Country at Dungowan Station

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
November 18 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Strong and Claire Harris are the hosts of the Dungowan Do Si Do. Picture by Jackson Madders

A night of boot scootin', heel-clicking booging will see dancers hit the woolshed floor near Tamworth to raise money for charity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.