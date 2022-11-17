A night of boot scootin', heel-clicking booging will see dancers hit the woolshed floor near Tamworth to raise money for charity.
The 'Dungowan Do Si Do' promises a night of line dancing with a twist to help rebuild communities after a tough few years.
Hoedowns for Country Towns founders Kate Strong and Claire Harris said they were looking forward to a night on the dance floor.
"We just want to bring people together for a bit of a boogie all in support of a good cause," Ms Strong said.
The duo launched their dream to dance across the country after the met in a line dancing class in 2018.
"We'd know each other for 10 minutes and we threw the idea around," Ms Harris said.
"We thought if we don't do it now, in our mid-20s we never will."
In each state the pair pick a charity to fundraise for at the event through donations and raffles.
For the NSW leg of the tour, the money raised will go to Sober in the Country.
The foundation is spearheaded by Maules Creek resident, Australian of the Year Local Hero winner and freshly minted Marie Claire Advocate of the Year recipient, Shanna Whan.
Ms Strong said the decision to support Sober in The Country was a no-brainer.
"It's such a fantastic cause and Shanna has been doing such great work to make sure it's ok to say no to beers in the bush," she said.
"That really resonated with both of us."
Ms Whan said she wanted to do everything she could to support the line dancing duo in their efforts to boost morale in the country.
In addition to delivering a speech on the night, the event will also mark the official launch of a new Australian film which is expected to start filming in 2023.
Starring Martin Sacks and Susie Porter, An Ordinary Day tells the story of a regional man, his alcohol addiction and his recovery.
Ms Whan said she will be helping to deliver a critical lived-experience input into the script.
As a father of boys, Mr Sacks said he was inspired to tell a heart-warming and uplifting story about heartache and redemption.
"It's enormously gratifying to see Shan's hard work and commitment receiving the acknowledgement she deserves," he said.
"We're honoured to have her join the team for An Ordinary Day next year."
The Dungowan Do Si Do will kick off at Dungowan Station at 7:30pm.
Tickets are available online or at the door.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
