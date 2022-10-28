School may be out for good for Cody Parry, but his rugby league education is about to be dialled up momentously.
Next month, the Tamworth teen will commence preseason training with Parramatta's NRL squad.
In a major vote of confidence in the Sydney-based 18-year-old's potential, he will parachute from his high school graduation into the preseason torture test with last season's beaten grand finalists.
The heady promotion has the strapping Eels flyer feeling "a bit nervous, but also keen to learn from the boys".
"And just get that experience of what it means and how to make it; what it takes."
He added: "They [Parra] lost the grand final. So I'm a bit scared about that ... They might flog us."
Parry - who recently graduated from famed rugby league nursey St Gregory's College Campbelltown - expects to train with the 30-man NRL squad until Christmas.
"But I'm not sure," he said. "They kinda just let you know as you go."
Parry played SG Ball for Parramatta this year, and is still eligible for the under-19 competition next season.
However, the former Australian under-15 representative may find himself playing in the under-21 Jersey Flegg competition instead.
"I'd like to go down to [SG] Ball after NRL [training], just to see how I go with my own age," the 188cm, 97kg winger said.
"But at the same time, Jersey Flegg is just a big step up. And I'd like to start playing against full-grown men full-time."
The former Farrer student said his association with the Eels - whom his elder brother, Ethan, played two NRL games for in 2019 - had been "unreal".
He signed with the club and relocated to Sydney for the start of year 10, then returned to Tamworth when COVID invaded our shores. He was back in Sydney for the start of year 11.
"I'd like to think I have," he said, in reference to him making the most of this amazing opportunity.
"Couldn't really ask for anything better, to be honest," he also said, adding that he planned to work as a teacher's aide or start a carpentry apprenticeship early in the new year.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
