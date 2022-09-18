The road to grand final victory is never easy, and it certainly wasn't for Pirates' second grade on Saturday.
After a couple of hairy moments getting to Gunnedah - they got through just a few minutes before the Oxley Highway was shut - they then trailed Moree 15-5 at half-time.
But not long into the second half, a switch seemed to flick, and they roared back into contention with four straight tries.
Captain Tony O'Connor, Lewyn Rapana, Sam Bowden, and Josevata Ranuve all crossed as Pirates blitzed their way from a 10-point deficit to a 31-15 lead in just 10 minutes of play.
Errors began to accumulate for the Bulls as they handed away some free kicks and erred in defence, and a more alert Pirates outfit took advantage quickly and without mercy.
The Bulls seemed to wake up in the last minutes of the game, and even scored a late try after the horn. However, there was little they could do to reverse the inevitable result as Pirates secured their first second grade premiership since 2008 31-22.
O'Connor, who was judged the player of the final, said there was "no better feeling" after the win.
"That's what you work for all year, unbelievable feeling," he said.
That they had lost to the Bulls in the decider three years ago, and also in the major semi-final, made the victory all the more sweeter.
"It's good to get one back," O'Connor said.
"It's been close all year with them, a win each and a draw. We knew it was tough coming in, so it was great to get the win today in the one that really matters."
As they have been guilty of throughout the season, they again made it difficult for themselves with the way that they started.
"We got the early try (through) but just lapsed towards the back end of the first half and just didn't seem to get any ball," he said.
"Each time we got the ball in the first half, we'd turn it over to them. We just couldn't keep any ball. Once we did we got on the front foot and capitalised well."
Co-coach Joe Stolker thought their discipline was also key in the second half. In the first half they "were getting penalised out of it".
"They turned it around (in the second half), took a much better approach with their discipline", he said.
He described the situation getting to Gunnedah as a "nightmare".
He had gone ahead with his wife, Leonnee, to make sure that the road was going to be open.
"We actually got to the water when they were about to shut the road," he said.
Fortunately the two buses weren't too far behind and were able to get through. But there were a few nervous moments.
The first senior premiership he's been involved in as a coach - he's won junior ones before - he said it was "unreal".
For the Bulls it was the old adage that you can't score points without the ball.
Acknowledging that they were "done by a better side on the day", co-coach Calum Drysdale, conceded half-time was probably their "worst enemy".
"We had all the momentum going into half-time and there was positive chat," he said.
"We had a couple of key injuries early in the second half and didn't touch the ball for 20 minutes so that will probably do it to you most times."
It was the final game for a couple of their stalwarts in half-back Tony O'Donnell and inside centre Jake Cutcliffe.
"Really sad that we couldn't get it done for them today," Drysdale said.
Both have been great servants for the club and chalked up 100 games this season.
"They'll be a big hole to fill," he said.
"Both are part of the leadership group and a lot of stuff comes from them."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.