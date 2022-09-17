Having sat atop the Central North first grade ladder for most of the season and earned the right to a home grand final, the Gunnedah Red Devils would have felt good about their chances today.
But with each minute of the final, with each metre gained, penalty goal kicked, and try scored, the Narrabri Blue Boars grew in confidence as Gunnedah's faded.
Their 25-8 win did not please the Red Devils' home crowd, but it was well-earned and the result of an attritional game of rugby.
An early injury to Tim McDermott set Gunnedah back, and hushed the crowd until the Red Devils got on the board via a successful penalty goal from James Perrett.
Four minutes later, Narrabri leveled the scores with a penalty goal to Toby Knight. A period of stalemate began until Felix Johnson crossed with no space on the sideline for the first try of the game.
The conversion was successful and put the Blue Boars ahead 10-3 early.
But the Red Devils showed why they sat on top of the ladder for most of the season as they hit back through Darrell Morrison, though Narrabri retained the 10-8 lead.
It was Knight that extended their lead further on half-time with another penalty goal, to see the Blue Boars through to 15-8 at the break.
But there the score held for nearly half an hour into the second half. Gunnedah peppered Narrabri's line, but the Blue Boars held the home side off.
Knight broke the stall when he crossed and put Narrabri two tries ahead, and with 10 minutes remaining the Blue Boars added one more.
The third try of the second half went to Sam Knight - the final nail in Gunnedah's coffin as Narrabri went up 25-8.
That remained the score at full time, despite the Red Devils' attempts to break through one more time for their home fans.
"I can't explain it, unbelievable," was Narrabri coach Jake Packer's reaction after the game.
He credited the team's recent win over Pirates as being key to the Blue Boars' preparation.
"Last week put us in good stead, to beat the Pirates and then come here," Packer said.
"I thought we were really battle-hardened and ready to win that game."
Given Gunnedah's status as favourites, Packer knew Narrabri just needed to be consistent and minimise errors.
"We knew that all the pressure was on Gunnedah," the first-year coach said.
"We just had to build the pressure, do the little things right, and when the time comes we could take advantage of it."
Given the youth of the team, Packer called this achievement "remarkable".
"Through COVID, work commitments, we've probably got an average age of 24," he said.
"So for a young team to come out and do this, it's amazing."
