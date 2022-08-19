The new Dungowan Dam should absolutely go ahead. Right now there are no other options before us to secure water security for Tamworth and the Peel Valley.
To have a State Greens MP telling regional areas they can't have any new dams, while Warragamba Dam in Sydney could soon have more than $2 billion worth of work carried out is beyond infuriating.
What we must ask ourselves: Is Tamworth growing? Yes, it is. Have we had water restrictions in the past? Yes, we have. Will we have more restrictions in the future without this alternate water source? Yes, we will. Future water restrictions will mean the standard of living for those in Tamworth and the Peel Valley will only go down.
If we begin taking water from Chaffey Dam, we will be taking water from irrigators having more of an economic effect, let alone the process of expanding Chaffey in the first place.
It's said we can take water out of Keepit Dam, aside from the fact that the water in Keepit is already owned. If Tamworth is running out of water, I can assure you Keepit will be dry already.
The next talked about option is desalination, however when water is desalinated you don't just get 100 per cent recycled water, you're left with a large amount of saline like brine that must be placed somewhere. Unfortunately, Tamworth is a long way from the coast so dumping it into the ocean isn't an option.
What we do know is people that want to bring businesses to our region and provide employment for the next generation are saying that Tamworth needs more water security, or they can't do it.
What we need to see now is just how the bureaucrats came up with the figure of $1.3 billion. It's almost like that figure is used as a tactic to stop the new dam. They have asked us all to just accept the figure but aren't willing to show us how that figure was reached. Saying $1.3 billion without showing any workings is exactly the same as suggesting it could cost $1 trillion and again keeping the costings private.
These reports we have seen in the last week say the dam isn't needed for Tamworth at this point in time. Well, thankfully the dam is a means for the city's future generations.
The two choices on the table for Tamworth is to stop growing or find more water. I know which choice that I and the rest of the city should choose.
