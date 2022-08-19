What we need to see now is just how the bureaucrats came up with the figure of $1.3 billion. It's almost like that figure is used as a tactic to stop the new dam. They have asked us all to just accept the figure but aren't willing to show us how that figure was reached. Saying $1.3 billion without showing any workings is exactly the same as suggesting it could cost $1 trillion and again keeping the costings private.