IT might be heralded as the biggest exhibition of farming innovation and technology but there's more to AgQuip than meets the eye.
As the field day wraps up for its 49th year, the Leader has compiled a list of the weird, wonderful and quirky sites to put on your list for next year.
And if you know nothing about agriculture, don't worry, we've got you covered as well.
YOU might be surrounded by the latest and greatest in technology and farming innovation but the Gunnedah Rural Museum is there to take it back to basics.
With steam engines, tractors and machinery dating back to the 1880's members of the museum spend years restoring and getting things back up and running.
President of the museum Owen Tydd said he loved exhibiting at AgQuip to show the changes in technology side-by-side.
"The things is with the old tractors they're all metal, in a few years time we won't see any of that.
Having struggled with member numbers in the past few years Mr Tydd hoped the display would get the next generation interested in restoration.
"The interested ones these days are the kids. Mum and dad have a bit of a look but the little kids are the ones that show the most interest," he said.
"Their eyes light up to know how everything works."
IF you're after a sweet new ride you could be in luck with ex-military land, sea and air vehicles up for auction.
Australian Frontline Machinery general manger Colin Werner is the brains behind the online auction company, hooking customers up with trucks, trailers and land rovers.
"I think a lot of people know military vehicles because they've been in the military or had a family member or friend in the military," he said.
"Ninety-nine per cent of our purchases are men. They'll buy a vehicle and then all the equipment to support the vehicle."
But don't be deterred ladies, one of Mr Werner's most memorable sales was to a group of women purchasing a land rover to get them from pub to pub on a night out.
"Everyone asks how much are they going to go for and where do we buy one."
IT'S a family affair for visitors at the Hutcheon and Pearce tent with something for all ages.
The mini model and toy John Deere tractors and farming equipment are some of the best sellers of AgQuip.
Hutcheon and Pearce head office staff Sonja McCallum said it was like Christmas for kids walking through the tent.
"We have a toy catalogue that goes out every year and a lot of kids brings the catalogue in and have things picked out," she said.
"The kids collect the toys and make their own little farms."
While the company have been producing products for years, Ms McCallum said 2022 was one of the biggest field days they had seen.
"There's more diversity and variety now," she said.
"[The kids] come in with their dads and their dads can look at the big stuff and they look at the toys."
FOR Shaun Hale his best sales happen after lunch.
It's the time of the day where everyone's legs are getting a bit heavy and an afternoon nap looks appealing, which is the perfect storm when you sell mattresses.
The owner of Adjusta Mattress, who is exhibiting at AgQuip for his second year, said his business thrives on being quirky.
"We like the surprise element, we like the fact that you wouldn't normally see something like this at AgQuip," he said.
With rows of beds lined up to give visitors a break from the hustle and bustle of the field day, Mr Hale said he was passionate about promoting good sleep health.
"It's paramount that people get a good night sleep. A lot of people don't really understand the importance of good sleep health and that's why we're here spreading that awareness."
IF you are still looking for something to do there's one figure of the field who can point you in the right direction.
National Ag machinery salesman Howard Redman has attended every AgQuip since it started.
Marking his 49th year at the event, Mr Redman said he had seen agriculture and farming change "dramatically".
"With technology and computerisation the farming is different," he said.
"Farmers are storing more of their grain on their own land, they're building silos, so they need bigger augers.
"In our industry everything's getting bigger and that leads to productivity."
Attending AgQuip is a much loved event on Mr Redman's calendar. After having missed the last two years because of COVID-19 postponements he was happy to be back.
"You miss meeting new customers and meeting up with old friends and just customers who have been with you for years."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
