JAKE Vost is one of the newest first grade North Tamworth Bears but also one of their best.
The 21-year-old concretor has been a consistent performer since forcing his way into the Bears first grade lineup earlier this season and was one of their best in their last round win over Werris Creek.
That 42-22 win at David Taylor Park over the home-side Magpies maintained the Bears at the top of the Wests Entertainment Group Group 4 first grade table but facing a challenging mission at Moree this in Saturday's 17th Round.
While the Bears are on top in first grade they match up against a Moree Boars side on the move after wins over Boggabri (44-16), Narrabri (38-26), Gunnedah (58-12)and Dungowan (42-22).
The return of talismatic playmaker Brenton Cochrane for the Boars last two games has made them an even more dangerous side.
The Boars have scored the most points in first grade (538) just shading Norths by four points, the most in any of the four G4 grades.
Brilliant little fullback, Adrian Smith, is fast approaching the 200 points for the season as well, sitting on 186 points with two rounds remaining.
The Bears are easily the best defensive side in first grade, allowing just 260 points in 16 games whereas the Boars have let in 378.
And that's where Vost comes in.
His energy in defence has been outstanding, mixing up a strong running game with some crunching tackles.
Jake was originally a Bear junior playing for the club as a 14 and 15 year-old but then gravitated to Collegians and Farrer while at school at McCarthy and Farrer.
As a teenager he loved the way former North Tamworth prop Phil Fisher played the game.
"Loved to watch him play," Jake recalled after the recent Magpie victory.
While he did spend a few years at Pirates he returned to the Bears this year, primarily because Bears prop and his mother are partners.
"It's been great so far, unreal, love it."
While the Bears have been the best defensive unit in the first grade competition that will have a test at Boughton Oval this Saturday when G4 returns to the playing fields after a weekend off.
There are two more rounds left and a win on Saturday can also snare the minor premiership for the Bears and the chance of a home major semi on Saturday, September 3.
A win for Moree can claim a semi-final berth with Dungowan likely to finish second.
The Dungowan Cowboys play Manilla at home on Sunday and then have the final round bye.
Kootingal has Narrabri at home on Sunday before they go to Gunnedah the following week.
Werris Creek hosts Boggabri on Saturday in what shapes as a do or die game for the visiting Roos.
They have an outside chance of ousting Moree from fourth if they beat the Creek and North Tamworth (at Boggabri) in their final two games while Moree have to lose to both Norths and Manilla (at Manilla).
