Saturday's win over Moree, as great at it was, was also for Quirindi coach Ed Nankivell tinged with a hint of lament.
The Lions made it two wins over the Bulls in as many seasons at Quirindi on the back of a hat-trick to promising young fullback Bailey Swain.
But as they prepare to wrap up their 2022 campaign this coming Saturday, Nankivell couldn't help, after the 29-21 win, but wonder what could have been.
"It was great," he said.
"Everyone was very happy with themselves."
"But it's a sign of what could have been had we got a more consistent team."
Between Injuries and the great farming season, it was a "very disjointed" season.
The legwork for the win was done early with the Lions scoring two early tries.
"But what helped this time was. We've scored early in the past and then fallen off. This time we didn't panic, we kept playing and trying," Nankivell said.
The Bulls did come back in the second half of the first half and had them "a bit rattled", he said. It was then "a bit of a battle" for a while but the Lions got "a head of steam up" again.
Nankivell thought Sam Avard, Lachlan Bradfield and Swain were their best.
"The young blokes went really well," he said.
Swain has been a handy pick up after playing league with Gunnedah last season. Starting out the year in second grade, since getting his shot in first grade halfway through the season he has more than held his own.
"He's incredibly fast," Nankivell said.
"We were all in slow motion in the mud and he was fine. He's just so quick and got away from everyone."
The loss ended Moree's albeit slim finals hopes.
The Lions can cause more finals mayhem this weekend with the Highlanders' needing to win to lock down a home final.
The corresponding game last season was one of the highlights of the Lions' year, getting up in both grades.
"We've got to give Inverell the respect they deserve," Nankivell said.
"(But) We can hopefully play well and give them a rattle as well."
The women also picked up a win on Saturday, beating Scone 30-10 with Ally Taylor crossing for a double.
