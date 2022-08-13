RUGBY UNION
CENTRAL NORTH
Advertisement
Round 17
First grade
Gunnedah 46 (Tries: M. Roseby, T. Wilson, D. Morrison, J. Perrett (2), M. Hayne, L. Mcarthur, C. Mitchell Conversions: J. Perrett (2), B. Tuqiri) d Walcha 17 (Tries: C. Keen (2), H. Leslie Conversions: L. Clarke)
Inverell 36 (Tries: L. Robinson, T. Scotton, L. Muir, B.Wineti, T. Barnwell, H. King Conversions: L. Muir (3)) d Scone 0
Quirindi 29 (Tries: A. Knight, H. Gavin, B. Swain (3) Conversions: B. Swain (2)) d Moree 21 (Tries: L. Smith, T. Houston, A. Roberts Conversions: M. Adams (3))
Second Grade
Pirates 29 (Tries: R. Witherdin, S. Bowden, S. Ervine, J. Sharpe, B. Long Conversions: S. Trappel (2)) d Barraba/Gwydir 22 (Tries: M. Austin (2), H. Preston, A. Crouch Conversions: H. Preston)
Gunnedah d Walcha on forfeit
Scone d Inverell on forfeit
Moree 38 (Tries: W. Burey (2), A. Roberts, G. Mccalman, D.Cikota, J. Latham Conversions: B. Legg (4)) d Quirindi 0
Women's 10's
Pirates 70 (Tries: T. Kerr, S. Barr (3), R.Ferguson, S. Partridge (2), L. De Jong (2), P. Mcnamara (2), L. Reardon Conversions: T. Gavin, S. Barr, L.Reardon, P. Mcnamara, L. De Jong) d Barraba/Gwydir 0
Narrabri 89 (Tries: B. Mckinnon (3), T. Gale (4), K. Brown (2), S. Mcfarland, A. Smith, K. Harvey, M.Harvey (2), N. Smith Conversions: T. Gale (5), A. Smith (2)) d Gunnedah 7 (Tries: K. O'Donnell Conversions: K. O'Donnell)
Quirindi 30 (Tries:C. Andrews, A. Taylor (2), E. Staughton, J. Slade, G. Moore) d Scone 10 (Tries: J. Forsyth, S. Roche)
AFL NORTH WEST
Inverell v Gunnedah
Mens - Inverell 25.12.162 defeated Gunnedah 5.5.35
Advertisement
Womens - Gunnedah 3.7.25 defeated Inverell 3.4.22
Tamworth Swans v Tamworth Kangaroos
Game cancelled due to ground closures
SOCCER
All games cancelled due to ground closures
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.