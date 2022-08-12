Australian music legends Crowded House are making their way Down Under this spring and Tamworth is one of the stops on their tour agenda.
Their Dreamers Are Waiting national tour will begin in Darwin on October 29 and end in Perth on November 27 with concerts in Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney and Melbourne in between.
Notably, there will be multiple regional stops such as Tamworth; Waurn Ponds south of Geelong in Victoria; Pokolbin in NSW's Hunter region and Wodonga in the NSW-Victorian border region.
The band will perform legendary anthems from a 35-year career including Don't Dream It's Over, Something So Strong and Weather With You, along with music from their latest album, Dreamers Are Waiting.
Having undergone many reincarnations, the band now comprises founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, the original producer Mitchell Froom and Finn's sons Liam and Elroy.
The band's April Dreamers Are Waiting Australian tour dates played to full houses, rapturous audiences and widespread critical acclaim.
Live Nation, Zaccaria Concerts & Touring, Regional Touring and Always Live yesterday announced the tour, which included Angus and Julia Stone and Australian band Boy & Bear joining them in Wodonga.
Crowded House tour dates:
I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.
