The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Hey Now, Hey Now! Crowded House announce Australian tour dates

Shivé Prema
Jodie Bruton
By Shivé Prema, and Jodie Bruton
August 12 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australian music legends Crowded House are making their way Down Under this spring and Tamworth is one of the stops on their tour agenda.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shivé Prema

Shivé Prema

Group Video Journalist

I am a video journalist and host of the Newcastle Herald TikTok account! I spend most of my days filming and editing videos but also like to write articles as well. I'm new to Newcastle, so I like to spend my spare time exploring this city and its many beaches.

Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.