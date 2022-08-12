The Northern Daily Leader

Basketball: Nick Kay to play for Boomers in FIBA World Cup qualifiers

Updated August 12 2022 - 12:59am, first published 12:01am
Nick Kay is set to play his first games for the Boomers since February later this month. Picture by Basketball Australia

Nick Kay will don the green and gold for the first time since captaining the Boomers in February after being named in the 12-man squad for the next phase of their 2023 FIBA World Cup qualification process.

