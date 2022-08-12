Nick Kay will don the green and gold for the first time since captaining the Boomers in February after being named in the 12-man squad for the next phase of their 2023 FIBA World Cup qualification process.
The Tamworth export and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist missed their undefeated campaigns in Melbourne and Jakarta due to his commitments in Japan.
He is one of several returning players for their games against Bahrain and Iran later this month.
Fellow B-League players Angus Brandt and Rhys Vague are also making themselves available to the Boomers once again, while Luke Travers and Dejan 'DJ' Vasiljevic, Alex Toohey and Rory Hawke are all in line to make their debuts.
The Boomers will travel to and take on Bahrain on August 25, before returning home to host Iran in Bendigo on August 29.
After coaching the Boomers to the FIBA Asia Cup gold medal earlier in the year, Mike Kelly will head the Australian team.
"Our last two performances in Melbourne and Jakarta were really solid, I look forward to working with this group of players who have made themselves available for these games," he said.
