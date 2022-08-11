The Wests Tigers flew into Tamworth on Thursday morning and went on a charm offensive ahead of their clash against Cronulla at Scully Park on Saturday night.
It will be the third time the Tigers have played a home game in Tamworth, and the first since 2019.
COVID-19 prevented the side from coming to Tamworth the past two years.
On Thursday afternoon, Ken Chillingworth Oval was abuzz as the Tigers held a well-attended community clinic - with players putting youngsters through their paces via a series of skills drills.
That was followed by a meet-and-greet at Scully Park, where fans got close up and personal with these modern-day gladiators.
The long picket fence in front of the main grandstand was lined with people, who patiently waited to have items signed by their heroes.
On Friday afternoon, Wests Tigers will stage a coaches workshop at Scully Park.
James Cooper, Wests Entertainment Group deputy chief executive, said only a couple hundred match tickets were left on Thursday afternoon.
"We're well on the way to a sellout - we're very close," he said, adding that more than 10,000 people would be at the clash.
"It's been a busy couple of days," he said. "We're looking forward to the game."
