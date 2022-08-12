The North West's involvement in this year's Bill Turner Trophy has come to an end after Oxley High were eliminated from the annual competition.
In a round of 32 clash at Oxley High, the home side were beaten 1-0 by Bishop Druitt College of Coffs Harbour.
The match's only goal was scored in the 13th minute.
Oxley High coach Darren Desmid said BDC were the better team on the day.
He said his charges did not create enough scoring opportunities - and BDC "certainly had a pretty strong midfield".
Oxley High "didn't play as well through the midfield as they normally could", he said.
"Going down 1-0, it was probably a very fair outcome for the game," he added.
"They had better scoring opportunities than we did.
"They had a little bit more speed out wide than what we did, and we found that a little bit challenging initially."
Desmid praised the performance of his goalkeeper Jewels Guy, as well as Oxley High for their success in the Bill Turner Trophy the past four years.
"The worst they've finished is the round of 32," he said.
Last year, Oxley High was also eliminated in the round of 32.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
