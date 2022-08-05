The quietness of the lift ride to the second floor of the East Tamworth Medical Centre dissolves when the door opens.
Amid the buzz at Bell Partners a smartly dressed young woman appears.
There are employees who are square pegs in round holes. Steph Fulwood - Bell Partners' practice manager - is not one of them.
At the financial services firm, Fulwood is in her natural habitat.
"Ooh yeah, definitely," the Tamworth High alumnus replied when asked if she was an organised person.
And like any self-respecting organised person, Fulwood created her own sports team.
The oztag team was launched so her family and friends could play together. It includes her father, Neville, and her longstanding partner, Dione Lowe.
"I love playing with him," she said of her father.
After starting at McDonald's in her mid-teens and working her way up to shift manager, Fulwood left the fast food giant because its shift work clashed with her sporting pursuits.
So, she started as the receptionist at tiny Dome Financial Group on Marius Street - before being absorbed into Bell Partners when the national firm merged with Dome in 2020. There, she got promoted.
Fulwood also stepped up when she joined Kootingal-Moonbi's league tag side, the Roosterettes, in 2021 and took on the goalkicking role.
Ahead of the third-placed side's away clash against eighth-placed Boggabri on Saturday, she is the competition's equal leading points scorer with the Bears' Amy Barraclough (102 points).
With three rounds remaining before the finals, only three points separate first-placed Gunnedah and fourth-placed Dungowan.
"We're doing really well," Fulwood said of the Roosterettes. "We've got a bit of a plan. So, hopefully, we stick to it - and bring on the finals!"
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
