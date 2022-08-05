The Northern Daily Leader

Soccer: Cassi Tuson talks life as president of Koutingal Kougars

By Zac Lowe
August 5 2022 - 7:00am
Cassi Tuson (nee Cutmore) with her son, Izaac. Passion for the Kootingal Kougars runs in the Tuson blood. Picture by Gareth Gardner.

When Cassi Tuson left the Kootingal Kougars' AGM late last year, her head was spinning.

