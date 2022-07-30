The Leader is all over this weekend's sports action.
As the region's only live sports blog, our dedicated team will bring you real-time updates from some of the most anticipated matchups.
That includes the top-of-the-table clash between North Tamworth and Dungowan at Jack Woolaston Oval on Saturday, as well as Saturday's Northern Inland Cup final between OVA and North Companions.
We will also be at Gunnedah on Saturday for the Red Devils' clash against the Highlanders.
Match reports and galleries will be online this evening.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
