The Northern Daily Leader

AFL: Tamworth Swans make it nine wins with 70 point triumph over Gunnedah

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 17 2022 - 8:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tamworth Swans were given an early scare by an improved Gunnedah on Saturday before powering away to a 19.18-132 to 9.8-62 win.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.