'It hit a couple of them hard': O'Brien inspires Swans to NAIDOC win

Prior to the NAIDOC Round clash between the Tamworth Swans' and Tamworth Kangaroos' women's teams on Saturday, Jess O'Brien's mind wondered back to her grandmother.
With her cultural heritage in focus on Saturday, the Swans captain thought about all the strides taken in terms of Indigenous rights in recent decades.
"I explained to [the team] the story of my grandmother," O'Brien said.
"When she was in labour, she walked from South West Rocks Mission to Kempsey Hospital, and had 13 kids out the back of the hospital. She wasn't allowed in because she was blackfella."
O'Brien's story "hit a couple of [the players] hard". And it meant "so much" to have her teammates show their support by wearing the Swans' custom jerseys, designed by local Gomeroi artist Rosie Geale.
"I actually got reduced to tears," she said.
"I thanked each and every one of the girls for turning up today and putting this jersey on, because it means so much to me.
"Not every blackfella has a story they can tell that's a nice one, and I think I'm lucky that I've grown up and we do have some sort of rights."
Their captain's story inspired a gritty on-field performance from the Swans, who were put on the back foot by the intent shown from the Kangaroos.
After a strong second quarter, in which the Swans piled on 21 points to the Roo's six, the women in blue fought in the second half and restricted O'Brien's side to 13 further points.
"We kicked a goal within the first minute of the half, and another two consecutively," she said.
"But in the second half they turned it on, it was a really good contest through the middle and we couldn't break it."
Although they couldn't break the Kangaroos' hold on the midfield, the Swans were able to lock down their back line and prevent their opponents from scoring.
When the final horn rang, O'Brien and her team celebrated a 6.13.49 to 3.0.18 victory.
"I'm really proud of the girls' efforts and how they pulled away with the win today," she said.
With the win, the Swans solidify their position in third on the ladder.
