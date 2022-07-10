'This one's dedicated to you': Gruesome injury spurs Mushies to big win

When Matt James gruesomely broke his leg on Saturday, the spectators, officials, and his fellow players were stunned.
It is not an entirely uncommon injury on the soccer field, but a deeply concerning incident nonetheless. It occurred during the reserve grade game between OVA and Souths United, as a result of an innocuous tackle.
"Two players came together, one of them walked away and the other didn't," OVA coach Tim Coates said.
"There was no malice in it at all ... the leg was just in the wrong position and the force went the wrong way."
After being taken to the hospital, James underwent surgery on Saturday night. But back at the Riverside playing fields, there remained the issue of the first grade game.
"That [kind of injury] obviously plays on people's minds a bit," Coates said.
"But the boys went out to win the game for Matt ... and that's pretty much what they did."
Instead of being shaken, the Mushies were galvanised and became more determined to win. And though Souths, who were fresh off an upset victory over North Companions last weekend, put up a determined fight, they could not stave off the dominant OVA who won 6-1.
"At the end of the game, we sang the team song and made sure it was recorded so we could send it to Matt," Coates said.
"It was our way of saying 'This one's dedicated to you'."
The matches took place at the end of NAIDOC Week, and the Mushies wore a uniform designed by local Gomeroi artist Jodie Herden to reflect their support for Indigenous Australian peoples and culture.
