A great finisher and one of Group 4's great talents again potently combined as Dungowan moved further away from their struggle years with an eighth-straight win.
In a tough encounter against Boggabri at Dungowan Recreation Reserve on Saturday afternoon, Mack - a quietly spoken and slightly built right-side winger from Bingara - ran in four tries, as Taylor - a gifted No 1 who frustrates his coach and father - injected himself into his former Farrer teammate's edge with lethal effect.
Two other members of that high-functioning edge, No 6 Ethan Antzakles and No 4 Brandon Parry, also sparkled again in a 32-24 triumph that kept the Cowboys in second spot.
Boggabri, who went into the match in fifth sport, four points behind ladder leaders North Tamworth, suffered their fifth loss of the season - after Dungowan scored three unanswered tries in the last 17 minutes of the match.
"Liam Mack's a great finisher," said Cowboys coach Luke Taylor post-match. "I doubt there's a better finisher in the Group - and he's done it for us every week that he's played."
As for Luke's son, praise was tempered by a hint of frustration.
"I thought Trent had some really good touches," Luke said, adding: "When he's in the right spot, his touches are classy; it gets us home sometimes. But it's just got to happen a bit more often."
Luke continued: "He's my boy, so I'm obviously gonna say good things ... he's a talented player.
"He's just gotta get himself in shape and be in those spots, and he can be the person who changes the games."
Taylor - whose train and trial stint with the Knight's Jersey Flegg side in 2020 was derailed by Covid - changed the complexion of Saturday's contest.
In the second minute, he chimed into the backline to send Mack over out wide for the first try of the match. Mack - the man of the match - also plays rugby for Barraba/Gwydir.
In the 15th minute, Taylor produced a deft angled grubber that was tracked down by Mack in-goal. Taylor again missed the conversion, and the home side led 8-6.
Seven minutes later, Parry charged on to a bullet pass from Antzakles inside the Roos' 10m zone. Taylor converted: 14-6 Cowboys.
Soon after that, Roos forward Nick Lyons steamed on to a shot ball by No 7 Josh Trindall and crashed over. Trindall converted: 14-12 to the Cowboys at half-time.
In the 44th minute, Mack showed good hustle to bag at hat-trick, after Antzakles and Taylor combined inside the Roos' 20m zone. Taylor missed the conversion: 18-12 Cowboys.
Seven minutes later, front-rower Jay Urquhart bulldozed his way over the line - and it was 18-18 after Trindall's conversion.
They're a tough bunch of fellas.- Luke Taylor
The Roos took the lead when No 13 Jack Gillham scored a powerful close-range try in the 59th minute and Trindall added he extras.
But Dungowan then surged with the three unanswered tries, starting with No 2. Brad Brooks scurrying over out wide after quick hands inside the Roos' 20 - and followed by tries to Mack (his 11th of the season) and No 3 Tevita "Tex" Peceli (his competition-best 15th).
Luke Taylor said Dungowan were winning despite not playing their best football of late. "But that says a lot about the character of the boys ... They're a tough bunch of fellas," he added.
DUNGOWAN 32 (Liam Mack 4, Brandon Parry, Brad Brooks, Tevita Peceli tries; Trent Taylor 2 goals) d BOGGABRI 24 (Kaylan Murray, Nick Lyons, Jay Urquhart, Jack Gillham tries; Josh Tindall 4 goals). Group 4 best and fairest points: Liam Mack (3), Nic Millar (2), Matt Avendano (1).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
