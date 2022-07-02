The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Innovative healthcare workers across New England have received awards in the 2022 Primary Healthcare Network awards

Mark Kriedemann
By Mark Kriedemann
July 2 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Punting Parkinson's: Rural aid have been taking a holistic approach using exercise to fight Parkinson's. Photo: supplied.

Health providers, who are providing new and innovative treatments for their patients, have been recognised through a suite of Primary Health Network awards.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Kriedemann

Mark Kriedemann

Journalist

I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.