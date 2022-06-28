The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

Two junior Bolts sides qualify for finals on wave of local support

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 28 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth's young basketballers enjoyed a wave of hometown support over the weekend, which spurred two teams on to qualify for finals in their respective North Eastern Junior Waratah League divisions.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.