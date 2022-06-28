Two junior Bolts sides qualify for finals on wave of local support

Tamworth's young basketballers enjoyed a wave of hometown support over the weekend, which spurred two teams on to qualify for finals in their respective North Eastern Junior Waratah League divisions.
By the estimate of Tamworth Basketball Association president, Scott Ward, roughly 70 sides descended on the Sports Dome last weekend to contest the final round of the under 12s and under 14s divisions.
"When you consider the number of parents and everyone else that was around, the stadium was full from 8am to 8pm," Ward said.
These crowds consisted of teams and support staff, but there was also a strong influx of family members who came to watch the locals ply their trade.
"There were a lot of extended families that were there last weekend to see nieces and nephews and cousins play," Ward said.
"They only had the one round at home this year, so for all those under 12s and 14s, it was a good way to finish the year, in front of a home crowd. There was heaps of support."
This support was clearly not lost on the Tamworth teams, who produced a number of excellent performances across the weekend.
Arguably the standout was the under 14s division one Thunderbolts boys' side, which won five out of its five games over the two days and qualified for finals.
The other team which will progress to finals was the under 12s division two Thunderbolts boys' team, which claimed three wins over the weekend and finished second on the ladder.
"The 14 boys division one team in particular, they're being coached by Jono Willis and Greg O'Toole, who are probably two of the best qualified and most experienced coaches we have," Ward said.
"They tend to get the boys peaking at the right time of the year.
"The 12s boys division two side has been consistently the second-best team in their competition all the way through, so they look like they're in pretty good shape as well."
The other five Tamworth teams had varying levels of success over the weekend, but some won several games and were unlucky to miss out on spots in finals.
Ward also made particular mention of the association's volunteers who helped organise and run the weekend, some of whom he said spent as much as 15 hours at the Sports Dome across the two days.
The NEJL finals will begin on Saturday, July 16, in Port Macquarie.
