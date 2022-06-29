The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Australian Dental Association NSW slams 2022-23 state budget for lack of commitment to oral health care

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
June 29 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LET DOWN: Australian Dental Association NSW president Dr Michael Jonas. Photo: Peter Hardin

ORAL health care is expected to decline in regional and rural areas with dentists frustrated the bush is being left behind.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.