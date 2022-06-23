FREEZING cold temperatures saw Tamworth shiver into life this morning.
The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) station at the airport reported the mercury dipped to nearly -2.5 degrees just before 7:30am.
While it was a good morning to stay in bed, early risers were greeted by serene scenes all around.
Vapour rose from the rushing Goonoo Goonoo Creek and mirror-still waters at Barnes Gully.
Frosts over lawns, leaves, and fences along King George V Avenue gave gardens a glitter as the gilded morning light began to arrive.
Much of the city's birdlife seemed to struggle alongside their human neighbours as they searched for sunlight.
Swallows and ducks found respite in the sun as it peaked over the Oxley lookout.
The frosts began to release their hold at about 7:30am.
I take a particular interest in industry, environment, science, and technology subjects. Besides studies in media, my tertiary education covers genetics, as well as International Relations. I therefore strive to draw links between these varying disciplines to give a comprehensive analysis of developments in industry, agriculture, and the associated politics.
