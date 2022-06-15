Jack Chapple has been counting down the days before he makes his debut in the harness racing world - and that day has finally arrived.
Jack, the son of well-known Moonbi trainer and reinsman Dean Chapple, will make his debut at the Tamworth meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The youngster - who started in mini trots at age five - has five drives on the nine-race program.
"I have had the countdown going for a while now, and [I'm] pleased the day has finally arrived," said the youngest member of the Chapple family, which includes his reinswoman sister, Elly.
It's a massive week for Jack, who turned 16 on Tuesday and got his L-plates.
"It is all I wanted to do since I was a kid", Jack said of competing on the track.
"Dad was certainly an influence on my decision [to race]."
Jack's uncle Guy Chapple and his cousin Mitchell Chapple are also involved in the industry. They train out of Maitland.
"There will be five of us out there now competing," Jack said of his family members involved in the sport.
Harness racing runs deep in both sides of Jack's family. His mother Julie followed her parents, Robyn Maher and the late Noel Maher, into the sport - as did Julie's sister Debbie.
A year 10 student at Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School, Jack has arranged his classes to fit in with his racing.
"I am doing a cert II stablehand course through Harness Racing NSW," he said.
"And as it is a school-based traineeship, my school side is covered - and Dad will be my mentor."
In his first race on Thursday, Jack will drive Louthparkschooner from the seven barrier in the Kootingal Maiden Pace.
In the same race, Dean Chapple will commence from the six barrier with The Movement while Guy Chapple will commence from the four barrier with Sweet Chappy Lou.
"It will be good," Jack said. "There are not a lot of people who get the opportunity to race against their family members."
Later in the meeting, Jack will drive Don't Tell Dorothy.
"He is a family-owned horse, and Elly learnt a lot on him, but I think his barrier draw [10] is against him," the teen said.
