The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Dubbo councillor Matt Wright gains support for council to investigate 3D-printed homes

Orlander Ruming
By Orlander Ruming
Updated May 30 2022 - 5:02am, first published 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: Dubbo councillor Matt Wright is keen to start a conversation around alternative housing options, like 3D-printed homes. Picture: AMY McINTYRE

Houses in Dubbo could be constructed in mere weeks if an idea by councillor Matt Wright is found to be viable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Orlander Ruming

Orlander Ruming

Deputy editor

Hi, I'm the deputy editor at Dubbo's Daily Liberal. I've worked as a journalist at the Daily Liberal for a number of years, covering all that's happening at Dubbo Regional Council, as well as politics, human interest stories, community news and everything in between. Do you have something you'd like to share? I can be contacted at orlander.ruming@dailyliberal.com.au. You can also find me on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.