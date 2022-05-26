The Northern Daily Leader
Man dies in single-vehicle crash at Glencoe, south of Glen Innes

By Newsroom
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:57pm, first published 10:50pm
Man in 60's killed after car crashed into a ditch

A man has died after his car crashed into a ditch on the New England Highway south of Glen Innes.

