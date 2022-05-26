Man in 60's killed after car crashed into a ditch

A man has died after his car crashed into a ditch on the New England Highway south of Glen Innes.
Emergency services were called to the scene near Glencoe, about 20 kilometres south of Glen Innes, just before 11pm last night, where they found a Toyota Landcruiser in a ditch off the roadway.
The driver, a man believed to be aged in his 60s, died at the scene.
Officers attached to New England Police District have established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report is being prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
