Group 4: Gunnedah thump Manilla 80-20 to return to the winners circle

By Geoff Newling
Updated May 23 2022 - 8:28am, first published 2:00am
Top performer: Gunnedah coach Mick Schmiedel thought hooker Nick White was their best in their win over Manilla on Sunday.

Gunnedah Bulldogs returned to the winners list when they ran in 14 tries to overwhelm Manilla Tigers 80-20 in their Group 4 first grade clash at Gunnedah's Kitchener Park on Sunday.

