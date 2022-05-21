The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Live

The Weekend Wanderer: Kooty Roosters v Boggabri Roos | May 22

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 22 2022 - 3:54am, first published May 21 2022 - 3:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TICK-TOCK: Two in-form teams are set to collide in what should be a cracking clash.

A frenzy of top-shelf community sport is coming your way this week - and we're at the epicentre of the action.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.