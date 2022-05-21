The Northern Daily Leader
Photos

'Honest chats' spur second-half turnaround from Kangaroos

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 21 2022 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
The Tamworth Kangaroos were given an almighty scare by an intrepid Gunnedah Bulldogs outfit at No. 1 Oval today, in a tight match which the home side won by just over four goals.

