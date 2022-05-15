Nundle is set to host some of the biggest names in Australian folk music in an intimate show next month.
Folk music artists Melanie Horsnell, Sara Tinley and Ash Bell will play the Nundle Hall on June 8, as part of the Festival of Small Halls tour of NSW.
Nundle is one of four venues for the travelling festival, which includes Deepwater, Yetmann and Yarrowitch.
The trio will be supported by local Nundle performers Jeff Gibson and John Krsulja.
Host co-organiser Rachel Webster, from the Nundle community garden group, said organisers were hoping to draw a fair-sized crowd of about 100, including from further afield like Tamworth.
"People who love live music don't mind travelling and there's plenty to do while visiting Nundle," she said.
"It's always nice to share this little village with visitors."
With people being deprived of live performance for several years, she hoped they would be keen to jump at the opportunity.
The community garden will operate a bar and sell food, in order to fundraise for future community events.
Yarrowitch will host the festival on Sunday, June 5.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
