On Friday 3 June at 8pm the Capitol Theatre will come alive with the "Unforgettable Sound of Jeff Lynne's The Electric Light Orchestra".
Formed in 1970 in Birmingham England, ELO was formed out of Jeff Lynne's and Roy Wood's desire to create modern rock and pop songs with classical overtones.
During the 1970s and 1980s, ELO released a string of top 10 albums and singles, including two LPs that reached the top of British charts: the disco inspired Discovery (1979) and the science fiction themed concept album Time (1981).
In 1988 Jeff Lynne together with George Harrison formed The Traveling Wilburys with fellow members Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison and Tom Petty.
Performing all the classic hits including Evil Woman, Living Thing, Don't Bring Me Down, Telephone Line, Sweet Talkin Woman, Strange Magic, Do Ya, Rock n Roll Is King, Hold On Tight, Roll Over Beethoven, Can't get it Out Of My Head, Rockaria plus many more.
Also including legendary songs by The Traveling Wilburys including Hand With Care, End Of The Line, Last Night, Wilbury Twist.
Rockaria - The ELO Experience is a show that delivers a captivating live concert recreating the unforgettable sound -this is a tribute not to be missed!
Andy Griffiths' & Terry Denton's best-selling book The 13 Storey Treehouse comes to life on stage in the Capitol Theatre on Monday May 23 at 6pm for children 6-12 and their adults!
There will be flying cats, a mermaid, a sea monster, an invasion of monkeys and a giant gorilla.
Here is your chance to experience live entertainment and see the first show in the award winning 'Treehouse' series with the return of the one and only, super famous, ultra-brilliant, runaway success The 13 Storey Treehouse. We take you back to where it all began.
This hugely successful play is brought to life by a seriously funny cast with magical moments of theatrical wizardry and a truckload of imagination!
Come along, bring the family and enjoy this live production. Tickets are on sale now.
You can still redeem your Discover vouchers with us!
For tickets you can book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au in the ticket box at the Capitol Theatre or over the phone 67675200.
