The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Expert discusses how Tamworthians can handle rising interest rates, high inflation and stagnant wages

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 2 2022 - 7:42am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RATE RISES: Tamworth Bell Partners' Trent Balderston said there's a number of things consumers and business owners should be doing over the next few months.

If you have a home loan, now might be a good time to get to know your lender a little better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.