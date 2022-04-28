The Northern Daily Leader
Exclusive

Tamworth Regional Council to review decision to refuse DA for controversial Loomberah feedlot after Goonoo Goonoo Pastoral appeal

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
April 28 2022 - 7:30pm
BIG STINK: Loomberah landholders continue to oppose a 1000-head feedlot project (pictured in 2021) despite a council review of its refusal. Photo: file, Gareth Gardner

Tamworth council refused a DA for a feedlot near Loomberah on the basis of a report that contains numerous errors and was only shown to the proponent after they had already made the decision, the proponent claims

