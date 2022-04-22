The Northern Daily Leader
2022 Tamworth Cup photos: Fashionistas and thoroughbreds shine

Mark Bode
Mark Bode
April 22 2022
Tamworth Racecourse and an excellent crowd were resplendent on a temperate autumn day as the annual Tamworth Cup meeting was staged on Friday afternoon.

