The Northern Daily Leader

2022 Tamworth Cup: Big race jumps at 4.20pm on Friday

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
April 21 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COUNTDOWN: Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan and his Tamworth Cup hope Wren's Day. Photo: Gareth Gardner

The Tamworth Jockey Club is optimistic a crowd of more than 1500 will be trackside for the mega Tamworth Cup meeting on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.