The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

NSW Health confirmed Tamworth resident and New England resident among 16 COVID-19 deaths in latest update

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated April 21 2022 - 3:33am, first published 1:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COVID DEATH: Tamworth hospital. Photo: File

TWO LIVES have sadly been lost in the local area in the latest COVID-19 update.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.