Funds start flowing in Parkes as Labor commits to installing $500,000 battery in Narrabri

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
April 12 2022 - 7:30pm
SPENDING SPREE: Jack Ayoub (centre) and Pat Conroy (right) at Narrabri's Geni.Engergy on Tuesday. Photo: supplied

THE election starting gun has been fired and Labor has wasted no time committing funds to rural communities in the Parkes electorate, promising to install a $500,000 battery in Narrabri.

