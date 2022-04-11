The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb contracts COVID, along with GM Paul Bennett

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated April 11 2022 - 8:18am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GETTING AROUND: Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb, general manager Paul Bennett, and Gunnedah Shire Council deputy mayor Rob Hooke have all contracted COVID.

TAMWORTH Regional Council mayor is isolating at home after contracting COVID-19, as is general manager Paul Bennett and Gunnedah Shire Council deputy mayor Rob Hooke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.