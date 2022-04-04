Hills of Gold Wind Farm proponent Engie hopes to provide a response to the Department of Planning (DoP) by the end of the week, after it requested more information regarding the $750 million project.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
