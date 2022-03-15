'I surprised myself': Mitchell targets inaugural Swans team

news, latest-news,

Gunnedah resident Alice Mitchell has done everything short of kick down the door at the Sydney Swans' headquarters to secure herself a position in the club's first AFLW team. And even though selection would create turmoil in both her work and personal lives, the 20-year-old is determined to make the most of what might be her only shot at professional football. "I'm only young once, and this [Aussie Rules] isn't a career that I can do for the rest of my life," Mitchell said. "You have to take these opportunities at this age, because your body just gives up at some point." Having spent the last four weeks playing for the Swans Red team in the AFLW Summer Series, Mitchell was thrilled with her form in her first high-level Aussie Rules berth for several years. "I have surprised myself," she said. "I'm competing against some of the best girls in the state, and I do feel like I definitely competed well in every contest. I didn't feel like I was on the back foot, I thought that I could compete with the best in the state, and we'll see how things go." Playing in the back line instead of her usual centre half-forward position, Mitchell enjoyed the challenge and believes she stood out across the three Summer Series games, including the finals on Sunday at Canberra's Manuka Oval. Should her performances earn her a place in the Sydney Swans' inaugural AFLW squad, Mitchell will have to strike a balance between basing herself in Sydney during the season and living in Gunnedah around the football months. Living with her partner, Will, and working at Robertson Real Estate, Mitchell has established a life in Gunnedah and has no intention of leaving. But she has begun discussions as to what a potential AFLW opportunity could mean personally. "Will's very supportive of me and he knows that if I was to make it then I will be away from home a big part of the year," Mitchell said. "But Sydney's not that far away ... there are 18-year-old boys leaving Perth and getting into a Melbourne team, and they still manage to have that connection with family and friends; they have that balance and they're across the country. "I'm only four hours away in Sydney, it's really not that far." As far as her real estate career is concerned, Mitchell does not want to discuss any potential changes before she has even been selected for the Swans. However, if she is named, she would "want to stay working at my job as much as I could. I love it."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ijfQKXbsEKgSKGW5xB5NiF/b514a3f7-329a-4d37-ba5f-b3fff9b21fb7.jpg/r785_516_2362_1407_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg