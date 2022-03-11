news, latest-news,

Kyle Cochrane's recollection of his father's recent death reduced him to tears. Not a flood of tears, but enough to show that the renowned Roosters hard man's grief is still raw. Noel's death in October hit Cochrane so hard that he said he "just didn't care" about rugby league any more. "I just love him and miss him," he said. Read also: Ironically, however, it was his father's passing that then provided the impetus for Cochrane re-signing with Kootiingal-Moonbi for the 2022 season. The father of four needs to be registered with a club to play in the annual Goodooga Knockout, a nines competition at Easter that is hosted by his former club, the Goodooga Magpies. He was 14 years old when he debuted in first grade there. In honour of his father, the 33-year-old is forming a memorial side for the tournament. Its members will include relatives of his father. Cochrane said if he didn't re-sign with the Roosters, he "would've been worried about Minor League with my young fella". His youngest son, five-year-old Keanan, starts playing rugby league this year. "I wanna pour it all into him," Cochrane said of Keanan and his desire to support his boy's footy progression. The multiple premiership winner - widely known as Yum Yum, a nickname his mother gave him as a child due to his large appetite - has had one training run with the Roosters. He played for the club last season. And despite his age, the forward remained one of the competition's most destructive forces. "No good going out to do half a job," he said of his desire to remain an influential player this year. "If you're gonna play, you may as well go all out." The Roosters play their first trial of the year, against Gulgong, at Kootingal on Saturday. Cochrane has a personal engagement and won't be in action.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KUhQizDbwW8WqAyPP4x5yp/e13f61ad-deac-4386-92d2-ad0708c8384e.jpg/r0_12_4032_2290_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg