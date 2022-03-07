news, latest-news,

'FROM Tamworth with love' is the name of an initiative which will see a truck load of goods delivered to flood ravaged Lismore from the Country Music Capital this week. The PRD Tamworth team are asking the community to dig deep for those who have lost everything, and have partnered with a number of local businesses to get help where it's needed most. Mark Sleiman, licensee at PRD Tamworth, said it's a helpless feeling not being able to do anything, but they're hoping to make a difference in some way. "All you have to do is put the news on and see what's going on," he said. "I was away in Sydney mid last week and when I got back I had the whole team at my door saying 'listen we need to do something'. "We've got a long history of charitable donations and fundraising in our office, and we just put our heads together and put a plan in place." The PRD office at 179 Marius Street is accepting donations during work hours up until close of business Tuesday, with a truck set to make the trip to Lismore on Wednesday morning. READ ALSO: Nick Summers from Summers Westdale Supermarket and Oxley Vale Superette has come on board to help with bulk orders, and Careys Freight Line has donated a heavy rigid truck for the trip. People on the ground in Lismore say non-perishable food, water, sanitary items and cleaning products are most needed at the moment, Mr Sleiman said. "We've got almost 10 or 11 pallets worth of aid from Tamworth going over to Lismore directly," he said. "At this moment, locals don't need furniture or clothes anymore, they've been very clear with me on that. They need things they can eat and drink and sanitary items." Mr Sleiman said the team has put together an ever-evolving plan, and thanked those who have already come on board. But he said more needs to be done. "Everyone's gone through COVID and everyone's getting back to normality now, they're trying to support local businesses but we're dry, we can go home every night," he said.

