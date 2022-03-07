news, latest-news,

Severe weather will continue into Tuesday with warnings in place for much of east coast. Warnings are in place for the Mid-North Coast, Hunter, metropolitan Sydney, Illawarra, South Coast, Southern Tablelands, ACT, and parts of Central Tablelands, North West Slopes and Plains, Snowy Mountains and Northern Tablelands. The focus of the heaviest rainfall, and rivers at greatest risk are those extending from the NSW Central Coast, Hunter, to Greater Sydney, and into the Illawarra and upper parts of the South Coast. This rainfall has the potential to cause renewed river level rises to areas already impacted by flooding with minor to major flooding possible, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. LIVE FLOOD UPDATES: Major flooding continues with more rain forecast An upper low over northern NSW will slowly move south, bringing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across parts of the NSW coast from the Mid-North Coast to the South Coast. Moderate to major flood warnings are current for the Wollombi Brook, Hunter, Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley, Shoalhaven River and St Georges Basin. Renewed minor to moderate flooding along coastal rivers in the Mid-North Coast may also occur. Minor flooding is possible along the NSW South Coast from the Deua to Bega Rivers. Flood warnings are current for NSW Coastal Rivers from the NSW Northern Rivers to the South Coast including Greater Sydney. Flood warnings are current in the following catchments: Clarence, Bellinger, Macleay, Hunter, Wollombi, Hawkesbury Nepean, Colo, Georges, Shoalhaven, Tuggerah Lake, Orara, Paterson, Williams, Nambucca, Richmond, Macquarie, St Georges Basin, Snowy, Lower Macintyre River, Barwon, Paroo River and Lachlan. The Bureau of Meteorology recommends people living or working along rivers and streams monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings. Be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop. For more information on the Flood Watch Service.

