YOUNG people have thrown their support behind a bid to lower the voting age to 16 in NSW, which Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall agrees with in principle. The Greens have given notice of a bill that would allow people aged 16 and 17 to vote, although it will not be compulsory. It would also allow 14-year-olds to preregister to vote. Tamworth youth leader Calli Nagle supports the idea, and said it will provide those who are politically active and aware an opportunity to have their voice heard, while educating others. "I strongly agree with lowering the voting age as this would provide an opportunity for teenagers to become more in-tune with their government and country, and this will also convey to the government what the next generation of adults want to see from their government," the 16-year-old said. "This could be a positive change and can educate teenagers about politics and how their government functions - something I believe a lot of teenagers are missing out on." With the amount of youth leadership programs and fully-functioning youth councils in Australia, she believes teenagers are showing they are capable of making informed and independent decisions. READ ALSO: While Calli admits there is often a difference in maturity levels between 16 and 18, she thinks that gap could get smaller if younger people become more politically engaged. "There is a different level of maturity between those ages but that doesn't mean that people of those ages are not capable of voting for what they believe in," she said. "This change will encourage more education about Australian politics to all teenagers." Mr Marshall had already shown leadership at that age, becoming a councillor in Gunnedah by the age of 19. Mr Marshall said while he wouldn't blindly agree to a bill he hadn't seen yet, he supported it in principle. "I would have likely taken up the opportunity to vote at the age of 16, if it was available at that time," he said. "I'm a great believer in listening to young people and giving them a chance to express not only their views on issues and challenges, but their solutions as well." Mr Marshall also revealed that he believes teenagers grow up quicker now, which is why other countries around the world have already explored lowering the voting age. "I think it warrants serious consideration by our parliaments and governments, especially on an optional basis for those aged 16 and 17 years," he said. "This already occurs in comparable countries such as Scotland and Austria and is being considered by many other western democracies at the moment. "I certainly don't oppose it and would be very supportive of much further discussion such as asking 16 and 17 year-olds what they think about the idea and whether they would actually like to have the right to vote at state or local government elections." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

